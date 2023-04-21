Aqara’s HomeKit Secure Video 2K indoor camera has a built-in Zigbee hub at $95

Aqara’s official Amazon storefront is offering its G3 2K HomeKit Secure Video Indoor Camera Hub for $94.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal rate of $110, today’s $15 discount delivers the third-best price of the year, coming in behind a drop to $94 back in February and $88 in March. If you’re going to be taking a vacation this spring, then be sure you’re ready to keep an eye on the house while you’re gone. With AI facial, pet, and gesture recognition, you’ll be able to know who’s inside and whether they’re welcome or not. It has a 2K resolution and a 360-degree viewing angle so you can place the camera in one place of your home and be able to see the whole room. On top of that, it acts as a Zigbee 3.0 hub which can connect up to 128 Aqara child-devices, like smart plugs and sensors, throughout your home. Plus, it pairs with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant for various smart home integration. The camera connects to your Wi-Fi network and sports both cloud and local storage options. Keep reading for more.

Looking for something that works indoors while still offering pan-and-tilt functionality? Well, Wyze Cam Pan V3 gets the job done. Available at Amazon for just $40, you’ll find a 1080p sensor here, alongside pan-and-tilt function. It also boasts color night vision and can record to either a local microSD card or even the cloud at no additional cost. It even is IP65-rated for use both indoors or outside, depending on where you’re looking to mount it. However, there’s no HomeKit Secure video integration here and it also doesn’t have a built-in Zigbee hub either, so do keep that in mind.

Our smart home guide is the best place to find all the other ways you can save on gear to install this year. For instance, Aqara’s just-released Video Doorbell G4 with HomeKit Secure Video support is now down to a new all-time low of $100. This would be a great pair with the G3 2K indoor camera above. However, if you’re not ready to dive into the Aqara ecosystem, then consider Wemo’s Smart Video Doorbell with HomeKit Secure Video that’s on sale at a low of $190, down from its normal going rate of $250.

Aqara G3 2K HomeKit Secure Video Indoor Camera Hub features:

Ready to experience a better smart home? Imagine your camera can recognize your face and welcome you when you come home or recognize strangers and send out notifications to warn you. You can also trigger pre-set actions with five different gestures, which is a new and unique feature that is not available in similar products of other brands. The Camera Hub G3 incorporates a high-resolution 2304 x 1296 pixel sensor that results in better image quality with more details.* In HomeKit Secure Video mode, the camera records in Full HD 1080p due to the current limitations of HomeKit technology. 110° wide-angle lens coupled with the Pan and Tilt motors provides up to 340° rotation angle, supports automatic cruising, and face and pet recognition. No more Blind Areas in your home.

