Greenworks’ Optimow robot lawn mower cuts up to 1/2 acre lots at new low of $1,000

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower for $999.99 shipped. Down from a $1,600 list price and $1,440 sale direct from Greenworks, today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While you might have considered switching from a gas-powered mower to electric, has the thought of letting a robot do the work crossed your mind? Well, that’s where the Greenworks Optimow comes in. It’s a fully programmable robotic lawn mower which uses no gas or oil as it’s battery-powered. With 4G cellular connectivity and GPS built-in, this mower can handle up to 1/2 acre lots completely automatically. Schedule the mower to run any time day or night, rain or shine and you’ll always have a perfectly cut yard. On top of that, it has a variable cut height of 2.4 to 4 inches and includes boundary wires to keep it from wandering into the neighbor’s yard. Keep reading form more.

Save 58% compared to the robotic model above and puck up this battery-powered Greenworks self-propelled mower on Amazon for $416. While it won’t mow for you, this is a great way to ditch gas and oil from your weekly routine this year. It has a 21-inch cutting deck and comes with two 4Ah batteries to mow for up to 70 minutes at a time before you have to charge back up.

Don’t forget that Greenwork’s 2000 Max electric pressure washer is currently on sale for its all-time low of $98.50 right now. Down 45% from its normal going rate, this pressure washer helps further your green transition by ditching gas and oil from your garage for yet another tool. Then, swing by our Green Deals guide to find all the other ways you can save on going green this spring and summer.

Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower features:

Spend less time on your lawn and more time on things you want to do when you use OPTIMOW, a fully programmable robotic lawn mower. With an adjustable cut height and the ability to schedule mowing using the GreenGuide app, optimow is a great product to help maintain your lawn, rain or shine, day or night.

