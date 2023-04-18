Save 45% on Greenwork’s 2000 Max Electric Pressure Washer at the all-time low of $98.50

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 2000 Max Electric Pressure Washer for $98.58 shipped. Normally going for $178, this 45% discount or solid $79.50 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. Coming with a pro-style spray wand, this washer can output a maximum of 2,000 PSI and up to 1.1 GPM to break through the caked-on dirt and grim on your house or sidewalks. The pressure washer will save you energy by not running the pump when you’re not pressing the trigger. You will be able to reach just about anywhere with the included extension wand and the 35-foot power cord and 20 feet of high-pressure hose. Head below for more.

While you can just use water while pressure washing, adding some cleaning fluid can help speed the process along. You could take some of your savings here and grab 1 gallon of Sun Joe’s SPX-HDC1G House and Deck All-Purpose Cleaner for $16.50. This concentrated cleaner is biodegradable, non-toxic, and bleach-free and can be applied with a mop or brush to clean wood, brick, and more. If you have mildew stains on your siding and the pressure washing on its own isn’t cutting it, it is probably worth giving this cleaner a shot.

Once you’ve pressure washed your patio, you’ll be ready to host spring and summer evening parties. Ready to kick them up a bit? We’re currently tracking the JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Speaker marked down to $300, the lowest price we can find. It pushes out a booming 160W of power to all of your summer get-togethers with an optional Bass Boost function to make use of until the neighbors get mad. You’ll also score 12 hours of wireless battery life, an IPX4 splash-proof design to protect it during pool parties and day trips to the beach, and the usual smartphone audio streaming action. A series of audio-based customizable settings via the JBL PartyBox app are also joined by synced color lighting with strobe and pattern options.

Greenworks 2000 Max PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

Heavy-duty household cleaning requires tools that are as serious as you are. This powerful pressure washer delivers up to 2000 PSI and up to 1.1 GPM of cleaning power to effectively remove dirt, grime, and debris. Its compact design allows you to maneuver the unit with ease, and its 20-foot high-pressure hose and 35-foot power cord provides you the reach needed to tackle any cleaning project around the house.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!