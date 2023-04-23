Upgrade to Elgato’s 1080p60 Facecam Stream Webcam at the second-best price of $129

Amazon is currently offering the Elgato Facecam 1080p60 Live Streaming Webcam for $128.99 shipped. Normally going for $150, this 14% discount or solid $31 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked for this 1080p model while coming within $2 of the all-time low. Designed for streamers, the Elgato Facecam utilizes a Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor to provide an uncompressed YUV video stream for lower latency and no artifacts. The camera mount can either clamp to your monitor or can be screwed into a 1/4-inch tripod mount for more dynamic mounting. Once you’ve got the webcam setup, you can configure the camera settings through the Camera Hub software manually, or just leave it in auto and let it decide the best settings for your room. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

Depending on your setup, there may not be a simple mounting solution for the Facecam. If that’s the case for you, then you’ll want to check out Elgato’s Wall Mount for $30. Mounting to your wall with four screws, you can attach pretty much anything to it. It uses a 1/4-inch screw to attach to devices like the Facecam above, or even a phone mount if you’re looking to record a video hands-free with the maximum weight capacity here being 3.5 pounds. This wall mount is also compatible with any Elgato Multi Mount accessory.

Looking to add some smart lighting to your gaming setup? We’re currently tracking the Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles HomeKit Starter Kit marked down to $140, the best discount of the year. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. All of the Nanoleaf Shapes accessories can be connected for even more interesting layouts thanks to the updated mounting and interlocking system. You can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Elgato Facecam features:

Facecam packs a pro-grade lens with a cutting-edge image sensor. High-speed circuitry that outputs uncompressed 1080p60 video without artifacts. App control and onboard memory to recall image settings on all your computers. Up to 82 degree field of view lets you frame your face or reveal your surroundings, while a fixed focus range ensures that you always stay in crystal-clear focus. Optimized for indoor use, a premium SONY® STARVIS™ CMOS sensor enables Facecam to capture extraordinary detail and minimal noise. So you’ll look amazing on Twitch, YouTube, Zoom, everywhere online — in all lighting conditions. Introducing Facecam — professional optics in a webcam form factor. Engineered to make you look amazing

