Nanoleaf’s modular Shapes HomeKit lighting sets now on sale from $140 (Reg. $200)

Through the end of the day, Best Buy offers the Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles HomeKit Smarter Kit for $139.99 shipped. Down from $200, you’re looking at the best discount of the year and one of the lowest prices of all-time. It’s $60 off and $10 under our previous mention from the beginning of the year. The Hexagon kit is also on sale, albeit for a little bit more, at $169.99 from $200. Either of the Nanoleaf Triangle and Hexagon panels bring the brand’s usual customizable lights into your space with plenty of adjustments to make the setup process even easier. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. All of the Nanoleaf Shapes accessories can be connected for even more interesting layouts thanks to the updated mounting and interlocking system. You can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If you already have a starter kit and are just looking to add a few new panels into your existing design, Amazon is also marking down the companion Shapes Expansion Packs to go alongside the kits above. These sell for $59.99 in either case of the Triangles or Hexagons, and deliver three extra panels to your wall lighting display. The value isn’t quite as good as the 9-packs above, but are down from the usual $70 price tags to match our previous mentions.

Though if you’d rather just build out your own setup, we’re tracking a collection of discounts across nearly all of Philips Hue’s smart bulbs. As part of an extra 15% off Amazon, you can now score the best prices of the year across everything from color ambiance bulbs to filament LEDs and more. Everything starts from $10 and is joined by all of the other markdowns in our smart home.

Nanoleaf Hexagon Lighting Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Shapes – Hexagons elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Transform your space with multi-sensory experiences like touch interactions, real-time music sync, screen mirroring, and more. Customize and create your own Scenes and Playlists in the Nanoleaf App.

