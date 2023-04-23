Motorola’s popular MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter falls to second-best price of $80

Dropping to one of the best prices of all-time, Woot today is now offering the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Adapter for $79.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Down from the usual $100 going rate, this amounts to 20% in savings while also undercutting our previous mention and concurrent Amazon offer by $10. It’s the lowest price since the beginning of the year when it hit $70 in January. This is the second-best discount to date, too.

Motorola’s MA1 adapter upgrades your car and its existing entertainment unit’s Android Auto support with wireless connectivity. So instead of having to physically plug your smartphone in each time you get in the car, this add-on will let you pair wirelessly for a more seamless experience. It plugs into your ride via USB-A, and we cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal is easily one of the best options on the market for cutting the cord on your Android Auto experience, whether it’s on sale or not. But if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, this alternative comes paired with a $20 discount that makes it even more affordable. This wireless adapter doesn’t have the 9to5Google backing that the Motorola offering does, but will still untether your in-car experience. Best of all, it’s even more affordable with a $60 price tag.

As far as other gear for your Android handset goes, be sure to go head over to our smartphone accessories guide and check out all of the discounts from earlier in the week. There are plenty of different add-ons for both the car and your everyday carry, with the best of the best in the latest edition of our daily roundup from $8.

Motorola MA1 Wireless Adapter features:

The power of your phone on your car screen. Android Auto is a simpler, safer way to use your phone in the car. The MA1 provides a wireless connection to Android Auto on your car display to make it even easier get all your favorite maps, media and messaging apps on your car display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!