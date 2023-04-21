Smartphone Accessories: Lamicall iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe Case $8 (50% off), more

LamicallDirect (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe Case for $7.99 with the code LAMICALLCP at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $16, today’s deal comes in at $8 off which delivers 50% in savings. This case features built-in MagSafe support so you can use magnetic batteries, wallets, mounts, and more even through the case with no problems. The case itself has four rugged corners to help keep your phone safe during a tumble or if it falls out of your pocket. On top of that, there’s a nice diamond texture on the case which helps give you additional grip when holding your iPhone. You’ll also find that there’s precise cutouts for your charging port, speakers, and microphone as well as the buttons on the left and right of the device.

This iPhone 14 Pro Case is shockproof with upgraded magnetic array magnetic ring, securely with MagSafe charger for safe and fast wireless charging. 36 X N52 Super magnet can be firmly connected with all MagSafe accessories (such as MagSafe charger, wallet, magsafe wireless charging, car mount, magsafe ring), no matter how it rotates or shakes this iPhone 14 Pro Case, Neither will fall. Anti-slip 14 pro case has market-exclusive textured edges that make it easier to grip than other cases. The magnetic phone case gives you a silky fine touch and enjoys a comfortable feel, and the key thing is that it allows increased grip of sassafras, thus reducing the risk of slipping. The four corners of the rugged iPhone 14 Pro case feature an 360 degree airbag drop protection design to absorb and disperse impact. The excellent military-grade impact resistance can withstand drops of up to 10 feet. What’s more, the raised 1.2mm screen edge and 2.9mm camera protection frame protect the touchscreen and camera from scratches when placed face down.

