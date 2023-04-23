Sun Joe’s SPX3001 2030 PSI Electric Pressure Washer includes hose spool at $129 (Save 23%)

Amazon is currently offering the Sun Joe SPX3001 2,030 PSI Electric Pressure Washer with Hose Reel for $129 shipped. Normally going for $167, this 23% discount or solid $38 price drop marks a return to the 2023 low price we’ve seen so far. This deal also comes within $8 of the all-time low we’ve seen over the past year. Coming with an adjustable spray wand, this pressure washer can output a maximum of 2,030PSI and up to 1.76 GPM to break through the caked-on dirt and grim on your house or sidewalks. The onboard reel will help keep the included 20-foot high-pressure hose organized while the washer is in storage. The pressure washer also uses Sun Joe’s Total Stop System to shut off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to prolong its life while saving energy too. As previously mentioned, you’ll have 20 feet of high-pressure hose and a 35-foot power cord which will allow you to clean those hard-to-reach areas. Head below for more.

While you can just use water while pressure washing, adding some cleaning fluid can help speed the process along. You could take some of your savings here and grab 1 gallon of Sun Joe’s SPX-HDC1G House and Deck All-Purpose Cleaner for $16.50. This concentrated cleaner is biodegradable, non-toxic, and bleach-free and can be applied with a mop or brush to clean wood, brick, and more. If you have mildew stains on your siding and the pressure washing on its own isn’t cutting it, it is probably worth giving this cleaner a shot.

Pressure washing can be a workout, so why not keep track of your effort with Fossil Stella Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch marked down to $139, the new all-time low price? Delivering the usual feature set of the Gen 6 platform, this smartwatch can handle monitoring everything from workouts and heart rate to wellness, sleep, and SpO2 this spring. It ditches a full display like other smartwatches have in favor of always-on e-ink displays that can show off notifications and metrics with customizable watch faces. That lets it deliver on the hybrid naming scheme, pairing a traditional watch mechanism with those added smart features and an impressive 2-week battery life.

Sun Joe SPX3001 electric pressure washer features:

Tackle your toughest home, outdoor and auto cleaning projects with ease! Packed with a powerful 1800-Watt/14. 5-amp motor, the Pressure Joe SPX3001 generates up to 2030 PSI of water pressure and 1. 76 GPM of water flow to remove road tar, tree sap and insect splats from cars, grease deposits from concrete, heavy mildew, oil and rust stains, caked on mud, and other stubborn yard and garden gunk and grime.

