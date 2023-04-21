Fossil Stella Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch lands at $139 low (Save $60), Wellness Edition at $217

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Stella Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch for $139 shipped. Down from the usual $199 going rate, this black and gold smartwatch sports a hybrid design that trades in your traditional screen in favor of an always-on e-ink display. Thanks to a new all-time low, the $60 in savings undercut the previous $160 mention in order to mark one of the first discounts yet. Delivering the usual feature set of the Gen 6 platform, this smartwatch can handle monitoring everything from workouts and heart rate to wellness, sleep, and SpO2 this spring. It ditches a full display like other smartwatches have in favor of always-on e-ink displays that can show off notifications and metrics with customizable watch faces. That lets it deliver on the hybrid naming scheme, pairing a traditional watch mechanism with those added smart features and an impressive 2-week battery life. Head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings today, Amazon is now offering another take on the smart wearable form-factor. The Fossil Gen 6 44mm Wellness Edition Smartwatch normally retails for the same $299 as the featured model, but is now sitting at $217.55 thanks to an $82 price cut. This is only the fourth notable discount to date and a new all-time low at $12 under our previous mention. Powered by the latest Wear OS much the same, this wearable sports a Qualcomm 4100+ chipset to improve performance over previous-generation offerings. Aside from your typical notifcations that show up on the wrist-mounted, circular display, there’s also the added health features that give this model the Wellness Edition naming scheme. It can track everything from your typical activity goals, steps, and sleep to heart rate, cardio, SpO2, and more – all of which is viewable on the brighter always-on display. We break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s most recent wearable is still on sale as we head into the weekend, delivering an alternative for those who don’t want to go with a Fossil offering. The even more rugged Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale for only the second time this year and now rests at $363. That delivers a robust fitness tracking feature set to your wrist with $87 in savings attached.

Fossil Stella Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch features:

This 40mm Stella Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch gives you up to 2 weeks of battery life depending on usage and features 150 hand-placed Czech crystals, an always-on readout display so you can get your heart rate, message previews, weather and more at a glance. Interchangeable with all 18mm Fossil watch bands. The Fossil Smartwatches App is provided by Fossil Group, Inc. so your data will be stored in the USA. See the Fossil Smartwatches App Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for more information. Battery life is dependent on usage. Fossil smartwatches work with phones running the latest version of Android or iOS. Supported features may vary between countries with compatibility subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!