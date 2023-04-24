Amazon takes up to $200 off De’Longhi espresso machines: Dedica Arte hits new $250 low, more

Amazon is now offering hundreds of dollars in savings on proper De’Longhi and KitchenAid espresso machines to take your at-home barista game to the next level. Along with a series of higher-end models you’ll find below, let’s start with the De’Longhi EC885M Dedica Arte Espresso Machine down at $249.95 shipped. This regularly $400 brewer comes in at 38% or $150 off the going rate. This is $30 below the previous best price on Amazon and is now sitting at a new all-time low there. You’re looking at 15-Bar pressure within a compact 6-inch wide machine that won’t take up much space on your countertop alongside a double drip tray that can slide out to support larger cup sizes. The Automatic Flow Stop feature “dispenses just the right amount of espresso” to remove some of the guesswork before you master the craft and you’ll also find a My LatteArt Steam Wand integrated into the design “to achieve the perfect milk texture for café quality lattes and cappuccinos.” Head below for more De’Longhi and KitchenAid espresso machine deals.

More Amazon espresso machined deals:

If you’re more worried about getting out of the door with your cold brew in-hand, sans pricey coffee shops, check out this deal on the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker at $60 shipped. Now 40% off the $100 going rate, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price around. All of the details you need right here along with a host of other kitchen deals in our home goods guide.

De’Longhi Dedica Arte Espresso Machine features:

Assures quality results, with adjustable controls for personal preferences. Makes it easy to achieve the perfect milk texture for café quality lattes and cappuccinos. Just 6” wide, the compact design eliminates kitchen clutter. The exclusive stainless steel finish combines form and function atop your counter. This machine includes a professional tamper and a large filter basket that accommodates up to 18g of ground coffee. It gives you the power to brew authentic barista-quality beverages just like your favorite coffeehouse.

