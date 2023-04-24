Anker’s Nebula projectors pack Android TV to upgrade movie night from $400 at Amazon

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Nebula Cosmos 1080p Android TV Projector for $549.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a $700 normal rate, it just fell to $600 at Amazon before the stacking discount dropped it another $50. Today’s deal comes in at a new second-best price that we’ve tracked and is just $30 above the all-time low seen only once at the end of March in a Gold Box at Amazon. This projector will take your spring and summer movie nights to the next level. Your house will become the go-to home when it comes to enjoying a feature film after installing this projector. With native 1080p projection (and up to 4K supported input), you’ll find HDR10 output and the ability to create an up to 120-inch screen with ease. On top of that, there’s built-in Android TV which lets you watch Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, and more without the need of having a secondary streaming media player. However, for those who want to game (or watch a Blu-ray), there’s HDMI support as well. Keep reading for more Nebula projector deals.

Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p Android TV Projector features:

HDR10 delivers on the director’s vision by ensuring everything you watch is vibrant and rich with color. Adjust the size of the 4K supported projector’s image right from the comfort of your couch with the digital zoom. There’s no need to get up—simply use the remote to find the size that suits your home. Wave goodbye to motion blur. Dynamic Smoothing keeps everything looking crisp and clear when the on-screen action begins to heat up. Feel like you’re at the center of the action with Cosmos’s 360° of sensational cinema audio. Powered by Dolby Digital Plus, the speakers deliver intense surround sound without the need to spend thousands on a costly speaker setup.

