Govee’s 65.6-foot RGB Wi-Fi LED light strip returns to low of $30 (25% off), more from $19

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 65.6-foot RGB Wi-Fi LED Light Strip for $29.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal rate of $40 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at 25% off and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to add a lot of RGB lighting to a space, this is it. With two rolls of 32.8-foot LED strip lights included, you’ll be able to wrap around an entire room with this kit. On the control side of things, you’ll find that this strip can be commanded from the Govee app (over both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi), the included IR remote, or the control box itself. There’s also integration with both Alexa and Assistant for voice control as well as integrating with smart home automations. On top of that, you’ll find that this integrates with all of your existing Govee gear which makes it a cohesive experience if you’re already in the ecosystem. Speaking of the Govee ecosystem, keep reading for additional lighting deals.

Additional Govee lighting deals:

Don’t forget that those who are looking for ways to convert existing lamps and other lights to being smart will want to consider TP-Link’s latest Tapo mini HomeKit smart plugs. Starting at just $9 each with bundle deals, the uses are endless for smart plugs around the house. They can be leveraged to automatically reboot your router, used for turning on or off lamps, or even starting the coffee maker in the morning.

Govee RGB Wi-Fi LED Light Strip features:

Hassle-Free Voice Control: The LED strip lights work with Alexa and Google Assistant, offering you a smarter way to control the lights. Power the lights on/off, adjust brightness, and change colors using simple voice commands.(5G WiFi not supported)

65.6ft Strip Lights: 2 rolls of 32.8ft strip lights are long enough to illuminate large spaces. Energize your bedroom, living room, cupboard, bar, Christmas tree or balcony with vibrant, color-changing lights. (Note: 4-pin connectors not included)

Triple the Control: Manage your lights with the Govee Home app, IR remote, or control box. Our app provides 16 million colors, multiple Scene Modes, a Timer function, and more! Enjoy more straightforward control with the remote and control box.

