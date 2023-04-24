TP-Link’s latest Tapo mini HomeKit smart plugs start at just $9 each with these bundle deals

Amazon is now offering a 4-pack of TP-Link’s new Tapo Mini HomeKit Smart Plugs for $35.99 shipped. Having just launched earlier this spring with a $45 going rate, today’s offer now arrives at 20% off. It’s one of the first chances to save and a new all-time low at $2 under our previous mention. You can also score a 2-pack of the smart plugs at $19.99, down from its $23 going rate. Each of the included smart plugs arrive with a miniature design that won’t hog up your entire outlet, letting you plug two into the same receptacle for automating a pair of lamps or appliances at once. Connecting to your Wi-Fi yields support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant voice control, as well as scheduling and automation features. Head below for more.

If your setup can get away with just a single plug, there’s really no beating this smart plug from VOCOlinc. It’ll complement your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup with a compact design that pairs right to your Wi-Fi. It’s also on sale, and now sitting at $9.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon via Amazon and dropping down from the usual $13 going rate. It’s well worth a look for a more basic solution that’ll still let you control lamps and appliances with your voice or smartphone. The value isn’t quite as good as the packages above, but means you can make out for less.

Though for something a bit more future-proof, Wemo’s new HomeKit Smart Plug is worth a look. Also on sale, this higher-end option for automating lamps or appliances will set you back $25 after dropping from the usual $30 going rate. While there’s the same HomeKit support out of the box, the big perk with this option is its built-in Thread support for directly connecting with smart speakers and other devices.

Tapo Mini HomeKit Smart Plugs features:

This Apple HomeKit compatible smart plug fully integrates into your Apple ecosystem, just ask Siri to turn on/off the devices in your home. (Apple HomeKit remote control requires an additional networked Apple device at home such as an iPad, HomePod or Apple TV.) Avoid blocking additional outlets with its compact design, and plug in your WiFi smart plug with confidence thanks to its UL certified flame retardant design and 2-year limited warranty.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!