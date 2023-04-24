Transfer files from iPhone to Mac with SanDisk’s 256GB Lightning drive at $53 (Reg. $70)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesmac accessoriesSanDisk
Reg. $60+ $53

Amazon is now looking to bolster your EDC storage capacities today with a solid deal on the SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe at $53.99 shipped. This model originally launched at $90 and stil fetches nearly as much from Best Buy. However, these days you’ll find at it $70 directly from the Apple online shop and selling in the $60 range at Amazon over the last couple months. We have seen it drop to $52 a couple times previously, but today’s deal is the best we can find. Coming complete with both USB-C and Lightning connectors on either end, it is one of the most convenient ways to move data, files, pics, and more between your Apple handset and modern MacBooks/iPad Pros (among other gear). Other features include an all-metal casing, optional automatic backup functionality, and password protection. More details below. 

Considering there really aren’t very many comparable models with both Lightning and USB-C from major brands for less – this USB-A variant from PNY does comes in at $37 though – your best bet is to drop the storage down and go with the 64GB or 128GB iXpand. Those models start at $33 shipped on Amazon and deliver an identical feature set otherwise. 

While they aren’t going to be nearly as compact for your EDC this spring, summer, and beyond, if you’re looking for something even more capable in the speed and capacity departments a portable SSD is worth a look. Today we saw Crucial’s X8 models starting at $72 shipped and there are plenty more where those came from waiting right here

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe features:

Whether you’re creating content for your social sites or sharing photos and videos with friends, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is the all-metal casing 2-in-1 flash drive that helps you seamlessly access and move files between your iPhone, iPad Pro, Mac, and other USB Type-C devices. The all-metal casing 2-in-1 flash drive with Lightning and USB Type-C connectors. Seamlessly move content between your iPhone, iPad Pro and USB Type-C devices. Easily free up space on your iPhone so you can keep creating content. Automatically back up your iPhone photos, videos, and more. Password-protect your files across iPhone, PC, and Mac.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
mac accessories SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

9to5Toys Daily: April 24, 2023 – M2 Pro MacBook Pro $...
This Instant electric brewer delivers iced coffee in 20...
Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack waterproof phone pouch c...
Case-Mate’s FUEL 4-in-1 Station charges your whol...
Anker’s PowerPort III 100W USB-C charger compleme...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Divinity Orig...
Anker’s Nebula projectors pack Android TV to upgr...
TP-Link’s latest Tapo mini HomeKit smart plugs st...
Load more...
Show More Comments