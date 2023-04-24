Transfer files from iPhone to Mac with SanDisk’s 256GB Lightning drive at $53 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now looking to bolster your EDC storage capacities today with a solid deal on the SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe at $53.99 shipped. This model originally launched at $90 and stil fetches nearly as much from Best Buy. However, these days you’ll find at it $70 directly from the Apple online shop and selling in the $60 range at Amazon over the last couple months. We have seen it drop to $52 a couple times previously, but today’s deal is the best we can find. Coming complete with both USB-C and Lightning connectors on either end, it is one of the most convenient ways to move data, files, pics, and more between your Apple handset and modern MacBooks/iPad Pros (among other gear). Other features include an all-metal casing, optional automatic backup functionality, and password protection. More details below.

Considering there really aren’t very many comparable models with both Lightning and USB-C from major brands for less – this USB-A variant from PNY does comes in at $37 though – your best bet is to drop the storage down and go with the 64GB or 128GB iXpand. Those models start at $33 shipped on Amazon and deliver an identical feature set otherwise.

While they aren’t going to be nearly as compact for your EDC this spring, summer, and beyond, if you’re looking for something even more capable in the speed and capacity departments a portable SSD is worth a look. Today we saw Crucial’s X8 models starting at $72 shipped and there are plenty more where those came from waiting right here.

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe features:

Whether you’re creating content for your social sites or sharing photos and videos with friends, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is the all-metal casing 2-in-1 flash drive that helps you seamlessly access and move files between your iPhone, iPad Pro, Mac, and other USB Type-C devices. The all-metal casing 2-in-1 flash drive with Lightning and USB Type-C connectors. Seamlessly move content between your iPhone, iPad Pro and USB Type-C devices. Easily free up space on your iPhone so you can keep creating content. Automatically back up your iPhone photos, videos, and more. Password-protect your files across iPhone, PC, and Mac.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!