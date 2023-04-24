Land a 4TB USB-C Crucial X8 Portable SSD at the new $223 Amazon low, more from $72

Amazon has now knocked the Crucial X8 4TB Portable Solid-State Drive down to $222.99 shipped. Originally $480 and regularly fetching $300 direct from Crucial where it is now on sale for $250, today’s deal is the best price wed can find. This is also a couple bucks under the previous all-time low for the best we have ever tracked on Amazon. You’ll also find the 2TB variant down at $119.99, or within a few bucks of the its all-time low, while the 1TB model has now dropped to a new Amazon best at $71.99 shipped. Landing a 4TB portable SSD with these kinds of specs is rarely seen in a price range this low – a 4TB SanDisk Extreme fetches over $400 for example. The X8 lineup delivers up to 1,050MB/s speeds, USB-C connectivity, an anodized aluminum core, 7.5-foot drop protection, and compatibility with a range of the gear you likely already have including Windows and Mac machines, iPad Pro, Chromebooks, Android devices, and more. Additional details below.

As we mentioned above, you can save quite a bit opting for the lower capacity models with pricing starting from $72 shipped right now. An even less pricey option is the 500GB PNY EliteX-PRO Portable SSD that’s even faster and starts from $53 shipped right now – details on these 1,600MB/s models are right here.

Elsewhere in portable storage deals, Amazon is still offering the 9to5Toys favorite Samsung USB 3.2 Gen2 T7 2TB USB-C Portable SSD at one of its best prices yet. This model clocks in with very similar specs as the Crucial X8 and is now going for $130 in the 2TB capacity – it is easily one of the best-selling models among 9to5Toys readers and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our previous deal coverage.

Crucial X8 4TB Portable SSD features:

Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s

Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors

Durable design featuring an anodized aluminum core, drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme-temperature, shock and vibration proof

Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

