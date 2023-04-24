JBL’s refurbished BAR 9.1 Wireless Surround Soundbar System falls to new $650 low

Today only, Woot is now offering the refurbished JBL Bar 9.1 True Wireless Surround Sound Soundbar System for $649.95 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $1,200 in new condition, this 46% discount or solid $550 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked. For comparison, a new condition model will currently run you $900 over at Amazon. As this is a true surround sound system, you’ll have the central soundbar, a wireless subwoofer, and two wireless surround speakers so you can enjoy Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content in your living room. There are four up-firing speakers to create virtual top channels and the surround speakers can be detached from the soundbar, with 10-hour battery life, and placed behind you so the sound will come at you from all angles. Dolby Vision and 4K passthrough, built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth support round out the soundbar features. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash and are really just looking for an upgrade over TV speakers, be sure to check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $89. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Yamaha above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth for when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking to upgrade your TV situation as well? We’re currently tracking the VIZIO 75-inch P-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV marked down to $1,200, the second-best price we’ve seen. A notable mid-tier model with impressive specs that’s great for movies, sports, and gaming, it features an auto game mode alongside a 4K 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate panel with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, HDR, Dolby Vision, and HGiG. Joining Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming, it also supports voice command action with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices as well as carrying four HDMI 2.1 inputs.

JBL Bar 9.1 True Wireless Surround Soundbar System features:

The JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar brings audio experience of a movie theater into your home with two detachable surround speakers and the added punch of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D sound. With 820 watts of total system power, you can enjoy every Oscar-worthy performance through powerful, crystal-clear audio. Turn up the 10″ subwoofer for pulse-pounding bass or turn it down and relax with Chromecast and AirPlay music streaming. Immerse yourself in the most incredible home cinema sound experience possible

