VIZIO’s 120Hz 75-inch AirPlay 2 Smart TV hits second-best price at $1,200 (Reg. $1,500+)

Amazon is now offering the VIZIO 75-Inch P-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $1,199.99 shipped. This one launched at over $2,200 and now carries a regular price of $1,500 at Best Buy. Only once have we seen it go for any less than the $300 or more you’re saving here today, and that was several months ago in summer 2022. A notable mid-tier model with impressive specs that’s great for movies, sports, and gaming, it features an auto game mode alongside a 4K 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate panel with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, HDR, Dolby Vision, and HGiG. Joining Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming, it also supports voice command action with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices as well as carrying four HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more details.

Today’s lead deal joins a pair of other VIZIO models that are still marked down from $398 shipped. More specifically, you’re looking at both LED and OLED options with hundreds in savings and the best prices we can find alongside AirPlay 2 support, 120Hz panels, and more. Get a closer look at both of these Walmart deals in our previous coverage.

We are also still tracking Amazon’s latest 65-inch Omni 4K Smart Fire TV at $200 off as well as the brand new entry-level 2-Series variants at the best prices yet, and this massive TCL 120Hz 98-inch 4K Google TV at $2,500 off. But if you’re looking to get outside for summer movie nights, today’s collection of Anker projector discounts is worth a look as well. These Android TV models are now starting from $400 with up to $300 in savings on both 1080p and 4K models, all of which are detailed for you right here.

VIZIO P-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features:

Feel the power of the extraordinary new P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV. The P-Series is our most colorful TV with the spectacular Quantum Color engine generating up to 115% more color in every pixel than standard 4K HDR TVs. UltraBright 1200 and Active Full Array intelligently calibrate screen brightness and darkness for intensely vibrant hues, strikingly deep blacks and mesmerizing contrast. Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range (HDR) combined with a full array backlight delivers stunning picture quality, transporting you into the story through richer contrast, brighter highlights, and eye-popping color. The lightning-fast VIZIO IQ Ultra processor delivers enhanced picture processing and a faster entertainment browsing experience, while the ProGaming Engine with Auto Game Mode, Variable Refresh Rate with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, 4K 120fps, HDR gaming with Dolby Vision and HGiG, ultra-low input lag, and newly-added gaming menu.

