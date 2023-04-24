Ring’s Video Doorbell 3 Plus with 4-second pre-roll falls to new $90 low (Refurb, Orig. $200)

This week, Woot is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus for $89.99 Prime shipped in Amazon Refurbished condition, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $200 in new condition, you’ll spend $180 at Amazon right now to get it refurbished. Today’s deal comes in at $30 below our last mention from August of 2022 and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to secure your home ahead of spring vacations, this is a solid choice. With 1080p video feeds, you’ll also get four extra seconds of black and white video that shows what happened prior to motion being triggered. With Wi-Fi connectivity and the built-in motion sensors, this video doorbell can either be connected to your existing wiring or run off a battery allowing for a versatile setup all around. Ships with a 90-day warranty. head below for more.

If you don’t mind wiring the doorbell in for power instead of running on battery like today’s lead deal, then consider the Ring Video Doorbell Wired for $39 instead. Coming in at a far lower cost, you’ll lose out on some of the key features of the 3 Plus above. Most notably, the Video Doorbell Wired doesn’t have dual-band Wi-Fi, interchangeable faceplates, and it doesn’t work with your existing chime box.

Don’t forget that Aqara’s HomeKit Secure Video 2K indoor camera is on sale for $95 right now. With a built-in Zigbee hub, this will not only become the center of your smart home, but also allow you to keep an eye on the living room while being far away on vacation. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save on upgrades and gear this spring.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus features:

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

An upgrade from the original Ring Video Doorbell 2, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) wifi connectivity.

Exclusive to Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, get 4 extra seconds of black and white video to show you what happened before motion was triggered with Pre-Roll.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!