Save 30% on Amazon’s 2nd Gen Echo Frames with this year’s first discount down to $190

Amazon is currently offering its Echo Frames 2nd Gen for $189.99 shipped. Normally going for $270, this 30% discount or solid $90 price drop marks the first discount we’ve seen so far this year and comes within $60 of the all-time low. With the Echo Frames, you can either rock blue light filtering, sunglasses, or prescription lenses. These glasses are IPX4 splash-resistant meaning you won’t have to worry about working out and sweating. Using directional speakers, you can talk to Alexa and listen to music discreetly while still hearing the outside world. Want some privacy? You can disable the microphones on the Echo Frames by double-pressing the action button. You can check out our review of the Echo Frames here. Head below for more.

If you want a smart glasses experience without spending this much cash, then consider the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses at $94.50 on Amazon. Overall, Anzu offers a similar experience to Echo Frames but without hands-free Alexa, Auto Volume, or 14-hour battery life. Instead, you’ll find 5 hours of battery life, built-in microphones and speakers, and support for interacting with your phone’s voice assistant. Also, Anzu isn’t compatible with prescription lenses like Echo Frames, so do keep that in mind.

Are you instead looking for a fitness tracker to go along with you on your exercises this spring? We’re currently tracking the Fitbit Luxe marked down to $90, the third-best price of the year. While not either of the new flagship fitness trackers that have recently hit the scene, Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s more affordable offerings which still manages to pack a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its 5-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. While not quite as capable on the smartwatch feature set as some of the other options in the Fitbit stable, it’ll certainly help offer extra insight on workouts and overall wellbeing.

Amazon Echo Frames 2nd Gen features:

Echo Frames are smart audio glasses that give you hands-free access to Alexa. They are designed to help you save time so you can focus on what matters most. Use them to listen to audio entertainment, control your smart home, stay productive and organized, and communicate hands-free

