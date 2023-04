Fitbit Luxe now even more affordable with $40 discount to $90 just in time for spring

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker for $89.95 shipped in three different styles. Down from the usual $130 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings and the third-best price of the year. It comes within $5 of the 2023 low, and is the best we’ve seen in over a month. While not either of the new flagship fitness trackers that have recently hit the scene, Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s more affordable offerings which still manages to pack a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its 5-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. While not quite as capable on the smartwatch feature set as some of the other options in the Fitbit stable, it’ll certainly help offer extra insight on workouts and overall wellbeing. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Out of the box, the Fitbit Luxe includes a band that’s suited towards everyday wear. But if that style isn’t quite what you’re looking for, Amazon sells a collection of different offerings for as low as $9. Ranging from Milanese Loop-style offerings to even more fitness-focused ones and everything in-between, you’ll want to check out the assortment right here to make the most of your savings.

If you’re in the market for a more typical smartwatch experience, you can slap Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 on your wrist for the lowest prices yet. Available in two different case sizes, the brand’s most recent addition to its wearable lineup tracks everything from workouts to sleep and other key health stats on top of sporting larger screens than the Fitbit above. Best of all, pricing now starts at $220 with $60 in savings for either model.

Fitbit Luxe features:

See how jewelry gets smart with a tracker that doubles as a timeless accessory and features a vibrant color display. Get better sleep to power your days with sleep tracking and sleep Score in the Fitbit app. Feel a Buzz when you reach your target heart rate zones, while you earn active zone minutes. Maximize your exercise, understand resting heart rate trends and better estimate calorie burn with 24/7 Heart rate tracking.

