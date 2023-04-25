Save $120 on ASUS’ ZenWiFi Pro Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 2-node mesh system at new low of $580

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ZenWiFi Pro AX11000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 2-pack for $579.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $700, this 17% discount or solid $120 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this mesh system, beating out our previous mention by $60. Covering an area of up to 6,000-square feet with both mesh nodes provided here, this ASUS system is designed for those with high-speed internet plans thanks to the dual 2.5GbE ports on each base station. You’ll have the option of using the second 5GHz band as a wireless backhaul or you can wire the units together over Ethernet for better performance and stability. Setup and network management can be done through the ASUS Router app on your phone which is much more convenient than having to use your computer. Head below for more.

Speaking of Ethernet, you’ll have access to a single 2.5GbE WAN, a 2.5GbE LAN, and dual gigabit LAN ports. While that may be enough for some, you may need more for your entertainment center. In that case, be sure to use some of your savings here to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $18. This simple plug-and-play switch just needs power and an Ethernet run from your router and you will instantly get four additional ports to use for your consoles and TV. It has an entirely silent operation as there is no fan and can either sit on your entertainment center or be wall mounted for a cleaner look.

Want a mesh system like this ASUS option but can’t justify the price? We’re currently tracking the TP-Link Deco X95 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 2-pack marked down to $400, the second-best price to date. Shipping with two mesh units, the Deco X95 system can cover an area of up to 6,100-square feet in seamless Wi-Fi 6 networking with speeds reaching up to 6,580Mb/s across the three bands. You will be able to configure and monitor your Wi-Fi with the TP-Link Deco app which is a nice touch. Alexa integration is also included so you can turn the guest Wi-Fi on and off with just your voice. This system is also designed for those with faster internet plans thanks to the 2.5GbE WAN/LAN Ethernet port in addition to the two gigabit WAN/LAN ports.

ASUS ZenWiFi Pro AX11000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Mesh System features:

WiFi 6 gives ZenWiFi Pro XT12 up to 4X the capacity and 2X the speed of WiFi 5, thanks to advanced technologies like BSS Color, uplink and downlink OFDMA, and 160 MHz MU MIMO. Network efficiency is improved too, so your devices get all the bandwidth they need. If you have lots of different networked devices, such as PCs, laptops, smartphones, NAS and smart home devices, ZenWiFi Pro XT12 is your ideal choice.

