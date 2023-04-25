Skytech’s Shadow RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop sees first substantial price drop to $898

Amazon is now offering the Skytech Shadow Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop for $898.02 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $1,100, this 18% discount or solid $202 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model while also being among some of the first discounts to date. Here you’ll get a gaming desktop equipped with a 6-core 12-thread Ryzen 5 3600 processor and NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics to power through most games at 1080p and at 60 FPS with some settings lowered. You’ll also have 16GB of RAM to back your programs and games with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage for quick access to said programs. The best part of Skytech PCs is that they are made from off-the-shelf parts so you can be confident knowing you’ll be able to easily upgrade the system down the line and won’t have to deal with proprietary motherboards and the such. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer a mobile gaming experience, then check out the ASUS TUF F15 i5/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop for $900. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i5 processor with RTX 3050 graphics, which is a step down from the 3060 present with the Skytech desktop. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display which will see plenty of use in most games with some more demanding titles requiring slightly lower graphics settings. The total amount of RAM available here is the same here so you’ll still be able to handle more powerful games and programs.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like the ones above. Looking for something with a little more power? Acer is now introducing its latest Predator Orion X gaming desktop. Packing in a liquid-cooled 13th Gen i9-13900K and NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics, you will be able to tear through any game with ease and can even use powerful content-creating programs. For the rest of the specs, you’ll find up to 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, two M.2 SSDs at up to 1TB each, and a hot-swappable M.2 NVMe SSD drive bay for added capacity should you need it. The motherboard has Wi-Fi 6E and Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C/A, and more. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Skytech Shadow Ryzen 5/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop features:

Take your game to the next level. Skytech’s Shadow lets you play with higher settings, faster frame rates and more powerful multi-tasking capabilities than standard gaming PCs. Featuring more power to game and stream simultaneously with no lag, a Skytech Shadow gives gamers even more power to back up your team mates and create better content.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!