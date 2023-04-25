ViewSonic’s refurb UST 4K Laser Projector casts a 150-inch screen at $1,900 (Save $500)

Today only, Woot is offering the factory refurbished ViewSonic X2000B-4K Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projector for $1,899.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. With a new unit going for $2,400 from Amazon, this 21% discount marks the lowest price we’ve tracked for a refurbished unit or a new model. You will also receive a 90-day ViewSonic warranty with this refurb unit. Projecting a screen up to 150 inches with 2,000 lumens of brightness, this ViewSonic projector uses a laser light source which is said to last up to 20,000 hours. This is also a true 4K projector unlike some other projectors on the market so you can watch your movies in the highest quality. In terms of color performance, you can expect 125% coverage of the Rec. 709 color space with support for HDR10 content playback. If you’d prefer to not have dedicated speakers, you can use the integrated dual Harman Kardon 50W drivers which support Dolby and DTS content. Head below for more.

While this deal is limited to today only, another option for a home theater upgrade is the Epson EpiqVision Ultra Short Throw LS300 Laser Projector for $1,900. This short throw projector can display a screen up to 120 inches which is slightly lower than the ViewSonic above and drops the resolution down to 1080p. There is similar support for HDR/HLG for better colors and contrast though. Android TV is built-in here to give you access to streaming apps as well alongside a custom-designed Yamaha 2.1 speaker system. There is also an integrated Chromecast so you can wirelessly cast content from your mobile devices to share on the big screen.

Be sure to swing by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Want to upgrade your TV instead of switching to a projector system? We’re currently tracking the factory refurbished 2022 model Sony Bravia XR A80K 65-inch 4K HDR OLED Smart Google TV marked down to $1,099, the lowest price we’ve tracked. Alongside Google Assistant voice command support (Alexa too), Apple AirPlay 2, and BRAVIA XR “exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 to improve gaming picture quality,” it also packs Variable Refresh Rate tech, a 120Hz panel, and pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs.

ViewSonic X2000B-4K Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projector features:

Combining stunning true 4K resolution with Wi-Fi-enabled streaming functionality, the ViewSonic® X2000B-4K smart laser projector delivers a cinematic experience with the ease and convenience of ultra-short throw projection. With a 0.22 ultra-short throw lens, this laser projector can be placed just a few inches away from a wall or screen, and project an immersive image up to 100”. Setup is a breeze too; no matter how your home theater is configured, this projector delivers immersive images on flat screens, curved walls, and everything in between thanks to its flexible 4-corner adjustment capabilities. Whether simply placed on a media stand or mounted to the ceiling, this projector delivers vivid and razor-sharp images thanks to HDR/HLG support, Rec. 709 compatibility, and stunning true 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 resolution.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

