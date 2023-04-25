Score a high-end PS5-enhanced Sony 65-inch 120Hz OLED 4K TV at $1,099 (Refurb, $900 off)

Sony’s PS5-enhanced 4K TVs certainly aren’t the most affordable out there (even when they are on sale), but if you’ve been hopping to land a seriously deep deal on one, today’s BuyDig offer is worth a look. You can now score the 2022 model Sony Bravia XR A80K 65-inch 4K HDR OLED Smart Google TV in factory refurbished condition for $1,099 shipped. Alongside the 6-month warranty and bonus FREE CPS 4-year accidental television/projector extended warranty, you’re looking at a regular $2,000 TV at Best Buy (currently on sale for $1,700 there) at $900 off the going rate. At Amazon, where it currently fetches $1,798, it has never dropped below $1,698 shipped. Alongside Google Assistant voice command support (Alexa too), Apple AirPlay 2, and BRAVIA XR “exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 to improve gaming picture quality,” it also packs Variable Refresh Rate tech, a 120Hz panel, and pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. More details below.

Joining this morning’s new Amazon all-time low pricing on Samsung’s 2022 Frame 4K TVs starting from $428 shipped, we are also still tracking a number of lower-priced models from top brands if the PS5-enhanced Sony isn’t catching your eyes:

Then swing by our home theater deal hub for discounts on audio upgrades, projectors for outdoor summer movie nights, and more including JBL’s virtual Dolby Atmos BAR 5.0 5-Ch. Soundbar System at 50% off.

Sony Bravia XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Smart Google TV features:

Experience the pure black and natural colors of OLED in a more compact size, powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR. With XR OLED Contrast Pro, contrast is boosted to create exceptionally realistic picture for movies and gaming. Enjoy OLED picture quality and cinematic audio packed into a beautifully compact form with Sony’s BRAVIA XR A80K Series. See how real your entertainment becomes and experience immersive depth and lifelike picture quality, powered by Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR. Revolutionary TV processing technology delivers enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors. Hundreds of thousands of individual on-screen elements are processed and remastered in the blink of an eye, boosting color, contrast, and clarity, bringing astounding realism to your content.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!