FlexiSpot’s official Amazon storefront is offering its FlexiMounts 4×8 Overhead Garage Storage Rack for $169.99 shipped. Down 26% from its normal rate of $230, today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model at Amazon, saving you $60 in the process. Perfect for organizing your garage this spring, you’ll find that this overhead storage rack measures 4- by 8-foot. It mounts to your ceiling and allows you to hang it anywhere from 22 to 40 inches below the roof. When properly secured to the ceiling, you’ll find that this system can hold up to 105 cubic feet of stuff and supports up to 600 pounds. So, if you’re looking for a way to get your garage cleaned this spring, then suspending this rack from your ceiling is a great way to do just that. Keep reading for more garage storage gear on sale.

Additional garage storage gear deals:

FlexiMounts Garage Storage Rack features:

Avoid water damage by storing your items off the garage floor. Protect your items and use garage ceiling space to store seasonal and unused items. 22″to 40″ceiling dropdown provides up to 105 cu.ft of storage. Dimensions: 96 in. L x 48 in. W x 22-40 in. H. (Hooks sold separately)

STRONG AND SECURE: Buy overhead storage racks with long ceiling brackets designed to be attached to 2 studs. Combined with 6 vertical posts, it is the optimal structure choice to ensure safety.

HIGH QUALITY: Thicker M8 screws selected and all hardwares have gone through strict tests. Heavy duty cold-rolled steel construction provides safely loading up to 600 lbs.

