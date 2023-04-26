Rad Power’s RadExpand 5 folding e-bike sees $250 discount to $1,399, RadCity 5 at $1,849

Rad Power Bikes makes some of our favorite EVs across all of 9to5, and today we’re tracking a notable chance to save on one of its more compact offerings. The latest RadExpand 5 e-bike gets its name from a folding design that expands when it’s time to ride, and today you can expand some savings on the recent release by applying code EXPAND at checkout. Normally the electric bike sells for $1,649, but right now you can bring it home for $1,399 shipped thanks to that promotional code. Those $250 in savings deliver a match of the all-time low for one of the first times while arriving at a new 2023 low. Delivering a space-saving design, the RadExpand 5 merges all of the usual Rad Power Bikes features with a build that can fold closed when not in use. Its 750W electric motor can carry 275 pounds at up to 20 MPH over a 45-mile range, making it just as ideal for joyrides as it is for quick trips to the store. We found it to be a worthwhile option in our hands-on review from last spring. Though if you’re looking for something more full-featured, we highlight another discount below the fold.

Already one of the more affordable solutions in the Rad Power stable, the savings above is as good as it gets from the brand. But if you’re interested in an even more capable ride, the RadCity 5 Plus Electric Bike now drops down to $1,849. Normally you’d pay $1,999, with today’s offer amounting to only the second discount of the year and the best price since Black Friday at the 2023 low.

As one of the most capable electric vehicles in the Rad Power Bikes stable, the recently-released RadCity 5 Plus steps up to deliver a 750W rear hub motor that allows the vehicle to hit up to 20 MPH top speeds. Its range can hit as high as 45 miles with pedal assist, and the 60mm spring suspension fork leads to a smoother ride than other models. Throw in the refreshed LED displays, hydraulic disc breaks, and five different speed settings and you’re looking at quite the compelling option for commuters that you can read more about over at Electrek.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the new season, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, other electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live to start off spring with more of a green focus.

RadExpand 5 Electric Folding Bike features:

Our latest folding ebike has fatter tires to tackle adventures of all sorts. Featuring a step-through frame, and allows you to customize your ride with adjustable handlebars, seven speeds, and four levels of pedal-assist. In a tight spot? The RadExpand is a smart fit for RVs, small apartments, or anywhere else you may be short on space.

