Dreametech’s all-new L10 Ultra robo vac/mop has up to 60 days of fully automated cleaning

Today, Dreametech is announcing its brand-new DreameBot L10 Ultra robot vacuum and mop for purchase. Designed to be a “fully-automated cleaning system,” the L10 Ultra has a lot to like about it. There’s an auto-empty base, which also features mop washing and drying as well as automatic water- and solution-adding functionality. Then, the robot itself has dual rotary mopping pads, full navigation, and more. If you’re looking for a way to have hands-free cleaning this spring, then read on to find out more about the Dreamtech DreameBot L10 Ultra robot vacuum and mop.

DreameBot L10 Ultra automates cleaning for up to 60 days

While DreameTech might not be a household name, the brand has a lot to offer. The latest robot vacuum from the company is the DreameBot L10 Ultra, which comes in swinging for the stars. With a lofty $900 price point, it has quite a lot of functionality here, though it does go after the likes of Roborock, Roomba, and ECOVACS.

Now that we know who the DreameBot L10 Ultra is taking on, let’s dive deep into the features it has. Starting off is the high-capacity 3L dust bag. This allows the DreameBot L10 Ultra to auto-empty itself for up to 60 days at a time. There’s an advanced filtration system to “tightly lock dust into the bag,” though you still do have to deal with a bag here while other vacuum auto-empty stations are going bagless. In addition to the dust section, there’s a water system that ensures the robot’s dirty tank is emptied, and the fresh tank is filled so it’s ready to mop again without you having to interact with it.

Now, for the robot itself, there’s 5,300pa of suction to pick up just about anything that’s stuck in your carpet. There are also dual rotary mops underneath to ensure your hard floors are properly scrubbed clean. However, the best part is that there’s an ultrasonic carpet sensor that doesn’t just stop mopping when it goes from hard floors to carpet, but it actually lifts the mop pads up.

You’ll also find the normal bevy of cleaning features, like edge-sweeping side brushes, LiDAR navigation, and Alexa, here. However, at $899.99, it’s still pretty pricey, all things considered. The DreameBot L10 Ultra robot vacuum/mop combo does come out swinging with solid features all around, so if you’re ready to give this model a shot, then head on over to Amazon, where it’s already available for purchase.

9to5Toys’ Take

More and more lately, we’re seeing brands that enter the scene without much reputation take aim at industry leaders – and hit the mark. Dreametech might not be super well-known yet, but there’s a chance for them to make a big splash with the L10 Ultra.

It’s feature-packed, has everything you’d expect a $900 vacuum to have, and even delivers a sleek overall design. The main thing that remains to be seen is whether or not it holds up long-term, which is something we already know about larger aforementioned brands. But companies can’t grow unless people give them a shot. So, if you’re someone who likes to support the underdogs and up-and-coming companies, then DreameTech’s latest DreameBot L10 Ultra could be the perfect spring cleaning purchase for you.

