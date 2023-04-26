Govee smart floor lamp, outdoor patio lighting, more up to 41% off from $20 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering up to 41% off a range of its smart lighting solutions (both indoor and out), nightstand upgrades, and more. One standout has the Govee RGBIC Smart Floor Lamp on sale for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest we can find. This is also matching our previous mention from late March and the same price you’ll find directly from Govee right now. Looking to add a splash of color to just about any space, this is a 53.7-inch thin, upright minimalist stick lamp set atop a circular base with support for over 16 million color options. Compatible with both Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app, users can control the patterns, music-sync settings, and colors with both a smartphone or voice commands to add mood or party lighting on demand. Head below for the rest of today’s Govee smart lighting Amazon Gold Box sale. 

If you’re looking to get into or are already invested in the Philips hue ecosystem, our curated hub of discounts is where you need to be. We are still tracking a wide ranging refurbished sale event that’s knocking prices down significantly with deals starting from $18 on a range of lighting options, from floor lamps to Hue bulbs and much more. Get a closer look right here

Unleash your creativity with Govee RGBIC technology, you can customize each segment color base on nature, festival and emotions, and it will display multicolor effects simultaneously. Suitable for Christmas decorations indoor. Manage your LED corner lamp with simple voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant. And Govee Home APP also make it more convenient to enjoy multiple dynamic scenes like Cheerful, Romantic and design your own Christmas lighting. Elevate your movie, party, gaming time or listening session with our modern floor lamp, the color and brightness of it will change simultaneously as music or gaming audio changes, suitable for Christmas and Thanksgiving gifts.

