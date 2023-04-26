Official Apple iPhone 14 MagSafe clear cases hit best prices of the year at $39 (Reg. $49)

Amazon today is now marking down all four of Apple’s official iPhone 14 series MagSafe Clear Cases. Now starting at $39 across the board, shipping is free for all four of the stylings. Normally you’d pay the $49 MSRP, with today’s offer arriving at the 2023 low for the first time. We have seen pricing drop lower, but that was back over the holiday shopping season last year. Today’s offer comes within $2.50 of those all-time lows and amounts to 20% in savings along the way. Designed to show off the look of your handset while still adding some protection into the mix, Apple’s official cases blend a clear polycarbonate with the ability to fend off drops and other damage as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too. Alongside just protecting your device, it’ll let you take full advantage of MagSafe accessories with integrated magnets and all of the usual Apple quality to refresh the look of your device.

Official MagSafe clear cases on sale:

iPhone 14 MagSafe Clear Case features:

Thin, light, and easy to grip — this Apple-designed case shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 14 while providing extra protection. Crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, the case fits right over the buttons for easy use. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. And all materials and coatings are optimized to prevent yellowing over time.

