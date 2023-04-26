Save 43% on NETGEAR’s 3-node Nighthawk MK63 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System at the new $130 low

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is currently offering the 3-node NETGEAR Nighthawk MK63 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System for $129.99 shipped. Normally going for $230, as it does from NETGEAR directly and Best Buy now, this 43% discount or solid $100 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for the 3-pack bundle. This system comes with three units with the main router having a WAN port for the connection from your modem and a single Gigabit Ethernet output for connecting hard-wired devices such as smart TVs or video game consoles. The satellites each come with single Gigabit Ethernet connections as well. All of these units working together will provide up to 4,500-square feet of coverage with additional units adding 1,500-square feet each. Head below for more.

While each Nighthawk unit has a single LAN Ethernet port for connecting hard-wired devices, you may need more for your entertainment center. In that case, be sure to use some of your savings here to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $18. This simple plug-and-play switch just needs power and an Ethernet run from your router and you will instantly get four additional ports to use for your consoles and TV. It has an entirely silent operation as there is no fan and can either sit on your entertainment center or be wall mounted for a cleaner look.

Have you been looking to start your smart home ecosystem? We’re currently tracking the Google Nest Mini marked down to $36, the second-best price of the year. Delivering the most affordable way in the Google smart speaker stable to bring home Assistant, the Nest Mini arrives with a compact, fabric-wrapped design that’s as ideal for living in the family room as it is on the bedside table and really anywhere else in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem.

NETGEAR Nighthawk MK63 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Your family wants super-fast, reliable Wi-Fi for your whole home up to 4,500 sq Ft With the Nighthawk mesh Wi-Fi 6 system experience the future of Wi-Fi with next-generation 802 11ax (Wi-Fi 6) Enjoy Dual-Band technology designed to handle 4x more connections and the increasing demand for Fast gaming without interruption and smooth streaming The Nighthawk mesh system comes with one high-power Satellite to provide you with broad Wi-Fi coverage so you can eliminate dead zones by easily adding satellites wherever needed Set up in minutes and control your home’s Wi-Fi with the Nighthawk app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!