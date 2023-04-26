Call up Assistant with a $14 discount on Google’s latest Nest Mini smart speaker at $36

After seeing the Nest Hub Max go on sale earlier in the week, Best Buy today is offering only the second chance to save this year on the Google Nest Mini. Courtesy of the retailer, the brand’s latest smart speaker sells for $35.98 shipped. Down from the usual $50 going rate, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year and the lowest since back in January. Right at the start of the year, it sold for $11 less for a limited time, with today’s offer delivering the only other chance to save this year otherwise and the best since. Delivering the most affordable way in the Google smart speaker stable to bring home Assistant, the Nest Mini arrives with a compact, fabric-wrapped design that’s as ideal for living in the family room as it is on the bedside table and really anywhere else in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

As far as smart speakers go right now, today’s offer is as notable as they come on the Assistant front. But if you don’t mind jumping ship and going with something from Amazon’s stable instead, Alexa fans will find that the comparable 3rd Gen Echo Dot sells for $1 less than the Nest Mini above. It’ll provide much of the same entry-level solution for calling up one of the popular voice assistants on the market.

Then don’t forget that we’re also tracking some discounts on some of Google’s other latest Nest releases. The latest Video Doorbells in both battery-powered and wired form-factors now land at 2023 lows of $130 with $50 in savings attached alongside the Floodlight Cam at $220. Elsewhere in the Google stable, last week saw the brand’s latest Nest WiFi 6E Pro systems go on sale thanks to some rare discounts. Dropping in price for only the second times this year, the mesh packages now start at $250 in order to land at the second-best prices yet with $50 or more in savings attached.

Google Nest Mini features:

Meet the 2nd generation Nest Mini, the smart speaker you control with your voice. Just say “Hey Google” to play songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, and more. Music sounds bigger and richer. Ask your Google Assistant about the weather, news, or almost anything. Hear your personalized schedule, current weather conditions, and reminders. Set timers and alarms. And control your compatible smart devices.

