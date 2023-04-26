Play more golf this year with the hole-in-one TopGolf bundle for $250 (Reg. $420)

Once the game of golf enters your veins, it can quickly become an obsession. If you want to play more this year, The Ultimate Golf Lovers Bundle is definitely worth your attention. It includes a top-rated simulator, a nationwide club pass, and TopGolf credit for only $249.99 (Reg. $423) via 9to5Toys Specials.

You can spend hundreds of dollars on golf clubs, attire, accessories, and gadgets. But ultimately, time on the course is the key to becoming a better player. It’s also the fun part of golf.

The Ultimate Golf Lovers Bundle makes regular golf more affordable and accessible. It includes three key parts:

$25 TopGolf digital gift card

Phigolf World Tour Edition (worth $249)

Nationwide Annual Golf Membership (worth $149)

Your TopGolf gift card is perfect for stocking up on a few essentials, like balls and tees. You can then hit 3,000 courses around the nation with your Player’s Pass annual membership. This gives you 2-for-1 on green fees all year, and up to 70% off last-minute tee times.

When the weather turns bad or you’re stuck at work, you can use your PhiGolf simulator. This kit includes a club-like “swing stick” that is packed full of sensors. When you make a swing, the companion software detects every detail and predicts your ball striking with remarkable accuracy.

The World Tour Edition of PhiGolf lets you play on accurate models of 38,000 courses; all you need is your phone or computer. The simulator can also provide real-time coaching feedback, meaning you can hone your technique at home or in the office.

Order today for only $249.99 to get your hands on this very valuable bundle, worth a total of $423.

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!