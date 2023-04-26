Smith & Wesson’s ultra-compact Benji pocket knife has a 1.75-inch blade at 2023 low of $16

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson Benji 2.5-inch Compact Folding Pocket Knife for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since November. In fact, it’s the best price of 2023 so far. While many pocket knives are somewhat big and bulky, the Benji is ultra-compact. It has a 2.5-inch overall size and the blade measures just 1.75 inches long. This actually makes it perfect for opening boxes, cutting rope, or other day-to-day functions. There’s G10 handles here and the blade is comprised of 8Cr13MoV high carbon stainless steel. Keep reading for more.

Do you already have a pocket knife? If so, consider adding this budget-focused Rayovac LED flashlight to your EDC for $5. I keep a small AAA-powered LED flashlight on me almost at all times and I can’t tell you how often it’s come in handy. So, if you already have a pocket knife, then it might be time to pick up a flashlight to further bolster your EDC.

Don’t forget. that earlier today we found Amazon’s in-house 11-in-1 stainless steel multitool on sale for just $9.50. It’s budget-friendly and is an EDC must-have. Pair this multitool with the Benji and you’ll be able to tackle just about any task throughout the day. Then, swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save.

Smith & Wesson Benji Folding Pocket Knife features:

The Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Liner Lock Folding Knife is made with a black high carbon stainless steel partially serrated clip point blade. This knife has ambidextrous thumb knobs, jimping, and an index flipper. The black aluminum handle comes with jimping and a pocket clip.

