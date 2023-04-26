Smith & Wesson’s ultra-compact Benji pocket knife has a 1.75-inch blade at 2023 low of $16

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonToolsSmith & Wesson
Reg. $20 $16

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson Benji 2.5-inch Compact Folding Pocket Knife for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since November. In fact, it’s the best price of 2023 so far. While many pocket knives are somewhat big and bulky, the Benji is ultra-compact. It has a 2.5-inch overall size and the blade measures just 1.75 inches long. This actually makes it perfect for opening boxes, cutting rope, or other day-to-day functions. There’s G10 handles here and the blade is comprised of 8Cr13MoV high carbon stainless steel. Keep reading for more.

Do you already have a pocket knife? If so, consider adding this budget-focused Rayovac LED flashlight to your EDC for $5. I keep a small AAA-powered LED flashlight on me almost at all times and I can’t tell you how often it’s come in handy. So, if you already have a pocket knife, then it might be time to pick up a flashlight to further bolster your EDC.

Don’t forget. that earlier today we found Amazon’s in-house 11-in-1 stainless steel multitool on sale for just $9.50. It’s budget-friendly and is an EDC must-have. Pair this multitool with the Benji and you’ll be able to tackle just about any task throughout the day. Then, swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save.

Smith & Wesson Benji Folding Pocket Knife features:

The Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Liner Lock Folding Knife is made with a black high carbon stainless steel partially serrated clip point blade. This knife has ambidextrous thumb knobs, jimping, and an index flipper. The black aluminum handle comes with jimping and a pocket clip.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Tools

Smith & Wesson

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

MSI’s Gaming Z Trio RX 6800 GPU is perfect for pl...
Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps First Month: $30 (Reg. $8...
Forget heating up the main range this summer, Cuisinart...
Play a game of croquet this spring with this Amazon Bas...
Get a copy of Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $40 (Re...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Million Onion...
Save $118 on Microsoft’s 10.5-inch Surface Go 3 T...
Price drop: Pick up 13 CompTIA certification courses fo...
Load more...
Show More Comments