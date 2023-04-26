Amazon’s in-house 11-in-1 stainless steel multitool is an EDC must-have at just $9.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 11-in-1 Stainless Steel Multitool for $9.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While this multitool has varied in price recently, going for as little as $11.50 and up to $14, today’s deal comes in at the second-best that we’ve seen all-time. Pair that with the fact that this is the first time since November that it’s been below $10. Designed to help you tackle multiple tasks with a single tool, you’ll find a wide range of capability here. From the needle nose pliers to wire cutter, knife, saw, both a flat-blade and Philips screwdriver, file, and more, there’s a lot to like here. It comes in a nylon sheath so you can carry it on your belt and always have quick and easy access to this multitool. Keep reading for more.
Do you already have a pocket knife? If so, consider adding this budget-focused Rayovac LED flashlight to your EDC for $5. I keep a small AAA-powered LED flashlight on me almost at all times and I can’t tell you how often it’s come in handy. So, if you already have a pocket knife, then it might be time to pick up a flashlight to further bolster your EDC.
The perfect time to have a multitool on you is when riding your new Rad Power Bike. Just in case the chain comes off or you need to change a tire, your multitool will come in handy. Plus, today you’ll find discounts across various models from Rad Power including the RadExpand 5 folding e-bike at $250 off as well as the RadCity 5 at $1,849.
Amazon Basics 11-in-1 Multitool features:
- 11-in-1 multi-function tool includes needle nose pliers, standard pliers, wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, bottle opener, rope cutter, and file
- Made of durable stainless steel with an aluminum frame; sleek black finish
- Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities, as well as for survival, emergencies, or around-the-house use
- Includes a nylon pouch with belt loop for easy hands-free carrying
- Dimensions: 4.1 x 1.5 x 0.8 inches
