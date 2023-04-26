Amazon’s in-house 11-in-1 stainless steel multitool is an EDC must-have at just $9.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 11-in-1 Stainless Steel Multitool for $9.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While this multitool has varied in price recently, going for as little as $11.50 and up to $14, today’s deal comes in at the second-best that we’ve seen all-time. Pair that with the fact that this is the first time since November that it’s been below $10. Designed to help you tackle multiple tasks with a single tool, you’ll find a wide range of capability here. From the needle nose pliers to wire cutter, knife, saw, both a flat-blade and Philips screwdriver, file, and more, there’s a lot to like here. It comes in a nylon sheath so you can carry it on your belt and always have quick and easy access to this multitool. Keep reading for more.

Do you already have a pocket knife? If so, consider adding this budget-focused Rayovac LED flashlight to your EDC for $5. I keep a small AAA-powered LED flashlight on me almost at all times and I can’t tell you how often it’s come in handy. So, if you already have a pocket knife, then it might be time to pick up a flashlight to further bolster your EDC.

The perfect time to have a multitool on you is when riding your new Rad Power Bike. Just in case the chain comes off or you need to change a tire, your multitool will come in handy. Plus, today you’ll find discounts across various models from Rad Power including the RadExpand 5 folding e-bike at $250 off as well as the RadCity 5 at $1,849.

Amazon Basics 11-in-1 Multitool features:

11-in-1 multi-function tool includes needle nose pliers, standard pliers, wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, bottle opener, rope cutter, and file

Made of durable stainless steel with an aluminum frame; sleek black finish

Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities, as well as for survival, emergencies, or around-the-house use

Includes a nylon pouch with belt loop for easy hands-free carrying

Dimensions: 4.1 x 1.5 x 0.8 inches

