Amazfit’s GTR 4 smartwatch with 14-day battery life sees first 2023 discount to $180

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTR 4 Smartwatch for $179.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal amounts to $20 in savings, marking the first discount that we’ve tracked since Black Friday when it fell to $160. In fact, this is the second-best price all-time and only the third notable sale since its release. As the latest smartwatch from Amazfit, the GTR 4 utilizes “industry-leading dual-band circularly-polarized GPS antenna technology” which features “stronger positioning that’s 99% as accurate as the top handheld GPS locators.” On top of that, there’s over 150 built-in fitness tracking modes as well as the new BioTracker 4.0 PPG biometric sensor which delivers 24-hour heart rate, blood-oxygen, and stress level monitoring. Plus, with up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge, you can take this smart watch on-the-go and hit the trail without having to charge up mid-way through. Amazfit’s latest GTR 4 was even featured by 9to5Google as one of the best Android smartwatches for November of last year. Keep reading for more.

Amazfit GTR 4 Smartwatch features:

While inspired by the streamlined style and precision of modern sports cars, the Amazfit GTR 4 also keeps one eye on the rear-view mirror, honoring the classics with its vintage round watch body. The watch’s new BioTracker 4.0 PPG biometric sensor is enhanced to 2LED, enabling collection of 33% more data than the previous generation, and with improved accuracy. So You will enjoy highly accurate 24-hour monitoring of heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation and stress levels. The watch can also detect your breathing rate and is able to quickly measure these four important health metrics in one easy tap.

