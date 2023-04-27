New all-time lows drop refurb Apple Watch Series 7 styles to $230 (Orig. $399+)

Woot today is rolling out the best prices yet on Apple’s previous-generation Apple Watch Series 7. Applying to refurbished models backed by 90-day warranties, everything ships free with a Prime membership. A $6 delivery fee applies in any other case. Pricing starts from $229.99 for the 41mm styling, which also comes in one of five different colors. Normally you’d pay $399, with today’s offer delivering $169 in savings. It’s the best price we’ve ever seen at $30 under our previous mention, too. And the larger 45mm model also gets in on the savings at $239.99, down from the original $429 MSRP to save you $189 and deliver yet another new all-time low.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience. Head below for more.

To mix up the look of your new wearable out of the box, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your device with some different styles. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

We’re also still tracking some all-time lows across the higher-end Apple Watch Series 8 lineup. With returns to Amazon lows across much of the collection, pricing now starts at $329. There’s $70 in savings attached to both 41 and 45mm stylings which each come in multiple colorways to complement all of the improved fitness tracking tech packed into Apple’s latest flagship wearable.

As the new work week enters into its second half, all of the other best discounts up for grabs right now are in our Apple guide.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

