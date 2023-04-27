Amazon’s Collapsible Utility Cart hits 2023 low just in time for gardening season at $70, more

Alongside a fresh new lawn and garden sale at Amazon to help you prep your outdoor space this spring, we have just spotted a notable deal on the Amazon Basics Collapsible Folding Outdoor Utility Wagon. Regularly as much as $96 and more typically in the $84 range depending on the color, the grey, blue, and black models have now dropped to $69.62 shipped. You’re looking at up to 28% in savings (or more on some colors) and the best we can find. Today’s deals also deliver 2023 lows just in-time to get outside to tidy up the lawn and garden with a handy carrier. The collapsible design is easy to store in between uses or for the winter and is made of steel tubing alongside a 265-pound max weight capacity. No, it’s not going to be as robust and rugged as something like a Gator Cart, but some of those models can fetch $300. Head below for more law and garden deals.

Alongside Amazon’s wider selection of discounted lawn and garden gear, from composters and green houses to tools, potting shelves, and garden hose accessories, you’ll find up to 38% off a dedicated collection of gardening gear right here from $32. With May right around the corner now, it might be a good idea to grab what you need while the discounts are flying ahead of prime gardening season.

Elsewhere in outdoor deals, check out this offer on La Crosse’s Wireless Professional Weather Center Kit before you dive into today’s BBQ deals from Traeger. There’s nothing quite like a good cookout after the garden and lawn is tidied up and today we are tracking hundreds in savings on a range of Traeger grills, smokers, and combo units with deals from $500. Everything is detailed for you right here.

Amazon Collapsible Folding Outdoor Utility Wagon features:

Collapsible outdoor utility wagon works well for occasions like family outings, sporting events, camping, gardening, or pulling around a pet with mobility issues

Features an extendable sturdy steel tube with a plastic handle for a comfortable hold and easy maneuvering

Includes a simple folding/unfolding mechanism; fold the wagon down and slip into the included bag for compact storage and easy portability

Weight Capacities: 265 lb (120 kg) for static load, 132 lb (60 kg) for dynamic load

Product Dimensions: 40.9 x 20 x 27.6 inches (LxWxH)

