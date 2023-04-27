Traeger pellet grills now $100 off at 2023 lows ahead of summer cookouts from $500

Amazon is offering the Traeger Grills Pro Series 780 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $899.95 shipped. Today’s deal comes in at $100 below the typical going rate and actually matches the second-best price all-time. In fact, this is the first major sale of 2023 that we’ve tracked, making it a particularly notable discount. If you’re still using charcoal, wood chips, or gas to cook, it’s time to upgrade your outdoor grilling station. As someone who recently switched from a gas to a pellet grill, the difference is vast. I can now use the same grill to both smoke low-and-slow, or hit high temperatures in order to sear a meal. Traeger’s model on sale here can go as low as 160F and up to 500F, making it a versatile cooking companion. WiFIRE technology lets you control the grill from inside as well, changing temperature and monitoring cook progress at the same time. The 780-square inch cooking surface can fit up to 34 burgers, six racks of ribs, or even six chickens. Keep reading for more Traeger deals.

Traeger Pro 780 Pellet Grill features:

Traeger is the number one-selling wood pellet grill in the world. Our goal is to continually innovate, with an ambition to make outdoor cooking easier and better tasting. We’ll help you spend less time tending to the grill, and more time bringing family and friends together, creating a more flavorful world. The Pro Series 780 is the latest in cooking technology utilizing WiFIRE technology that allows you to monitor and adjust your grill anytime, anywhere from the Traeger app on your smartphone. Plus, with the brand new D2 drivetrain, the Pro Series WiFIRE-enabled pellet grills now start quicker, heat up faster, and put out better smoke quality.

