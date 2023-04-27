Control LEVOIT’s Core 600S Smart HEPA Air Purifier with Alexa voice commands at $260

Amazon is currently offering the LEVOIT Core 600S Smart H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for $259.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $300, this 13% discount or solid $40 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked so far this year while coming within $50 of the all-time low set back over Cyber Monday. Coming equipped with an H13 True HEPA filter, the Core 600S will capture pet dander, pollen, and other air particulates that could aggravate your allergies. You can also connect the purifier to your Wi-Fi to enable Alexa and Assistant support for hands-free air operation with the VeSync app allowing you to set up custom schedules and even monitor nearby wildfires that can impact air quality. The Core 600S can purify the air of a 635-square foot room every 12 minutes while also being able to have noise levels down as low as 26dB so you can sleep comfortably. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Govee Smart Air Purifier for $67 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll get Alexa and Assistant integration with a similar HEPA H13 filter to trap airborne particulates. It too has a 360-degree air intake to process the air of a 904-square foot room every hour with four different fan speeds that can be set on the purifier itself or through the Govee app. You can even set a schedule for the purifier to follow, like for it to only be on while you’re out of the house, using the app.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for additional deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While the purifiers discussed above will clean your air, why not find something new to clean your floors? Dreametech is now unveiling its all-new DreameBot L10 Ultra robot vacuum and mop. There’s an auto-empty base, which also features mop washing and drying as well as automatic water- and solution-adding functionality. Then, the robot itself has dual rotary mopping pads, full navigation, and more. If you’re looking for a way to have hands-free cleaning this spring, be sure to check out our launch coverage.

LEVOIT Core 600S smart air purifier features:

Levoit’s Most Powerful Air Purifier: A juggernaut at purifying your air in any room. It scans the air for pollutants and uses powerful technology to filter large spaces, an easy solution for whole house purification

Tested CADR for Ultra-Large Rooms: VortexAir Technology 3.0 enables the Core 600S to improve indoor air circulation and purify 1,588 ft² spaces 2x per hour (CADR: 410 CFM / 697 m³/h). It’s great for open floor plans and high-ceiling houses

H13 True HEPA Filtration: 3-stage filtration, including an H13 True HEPA Filter with HEPASmart Technology, achieves a better purification effect than common HEPA filters of lower quality, capturing at least 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns in size

