Razer’s upgraded BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Headset triples battery life up to 70 hours

Have you been waiting to upgrade your gaming headset but wanted something more premium? Well, today, Razer is introducing the all-new 2023 BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset. Upgrading and iterating on the previous edition headset, you’ll find that the battery life has been more than tripled alongside Pro-Tuned FPS audio profiles that will let you hear every detail in your games. Razer has also refined the build and comfort with a reinforced steel headband, memory foam earcups, and overall increased durability. Available for purchase today in both white and black colorways, you can learn more about what’s new here below the fold.

High-definition, pro-level mic with pro-tuned audio

One of the biggest upgrades Razer has made with the all-new BlackShark V2 Pro headset has to be the introduction of its HyperClear Super Wideband Mic. Like most of Razer’s gaming headsets, minus those with retractable mechanisms, this microphone boom is detachable and will capture “an astounding level of detail in gamers’ voices through a wider frequency range of sound.” By capturing a wider field of frequencies, the audio your teammates will hear from this microphone will sound as natural as it can and not compressed as some lower-quality headsets may provide. In addition to this new microphone, Razer has also worked with some of the top esports athletes to develop custom audio profiles to maximize the amount of information you can gather from gameplay audio. You’ll also be able to make your own profiles through the Razer Synapse software and then save the profile to the headset itself so you can use it anywhere.

Tripled battery life with a reinforced frame

Outside of the new microphone and integrated sound profiles, you’ll also find up to 70 hours of battery life with the new BlackShark V2 Pro headset. This is more than triple the life you could expect from the previous-generation model, and a quick 15-minute recharge over the USB-C connection will net you an additional six hours of playtime. Razer has also iterated and refined the construction of the headset itself with a reinforced steel headband and strengthened sliders. Connectivity to your desktop or PlayStation can be handled over the Razer HyperSpeed 2.4GHz system with the USB-A dongle, and you can even connect to your phone thanks to support for Bluetooth 5.2. You’ll also find the brand’s SmartSwitch tech integrated within to allow for both the 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connections to be active with a simple button press swapping between the two.

Availability

The all-new 2023 Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset is available starting today in both white and black colorways, with an MSRP set at $199.99. You can order the headset from Razer directly or from other authorized retailers. Be sure to keep reading below for links to where you can pick up this new headset today.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s always great to see products getting refined and new features added over time, and the 2023 BlackShark V2 Pro is no exception. Tripling the battery life is a major improvement that may be enough on its own to justify the upgrade for some.

