Samsung’s PC/PS5-ready 980 PRO heatsink SSD delivers 2TB of storage at $150 (Reg. $210)

Amazon is now offering the 2TB Samsung 980 PRO PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive with Heatsink for $149.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $270 directly from Samsung where it is now on sale for $160, this model has been bouncing between the $180 and $250 range at Amazon in 2023 and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $7 of the brief all-time low we tracked about a month ago and is matching the best we have tracked otherwise. One of the more popular options in the space, this is the 980 PRO with the integrated heatsink meaning it can upgrade both your PC battlestation or a PlayStation 5. Features include a PCIe Gen 4 interface in the modern M.2 form-factor alongside speeds up to 7,000MB/s and the aforementioned integrated heatsink to disperse heat, maintain speed, and “prevent downtime caused by overheating on PlayStation 5 and PC.” Head over to our hands-on review for a detailed look and down below for more.

You can save an additional $50 and land the same specs with the heatsink action if you can also handle dropping the storage capacity in half. The 1TB model of the 980 PRO, now down at $100 shipped on Amazon, is not quite at the best price we have tracked (within $14), but it will deliver a notable upgrade for $50 less than the model featured above.

Another option worth taking a peek at that we were big fans of after going hands-on is CORSAIR’s 7,100MB/s heatsink SSDs. They are currently starting at $82 with solid price drops on all capacities right up to 4TB variant. They include integrated heatsink tech and clock in at a touch faster than the Samsung models if you’re looking for that little bit of extra boost in your gaming or productivity rig. All of the deals are detailed right here.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD features:

The integrated heatsink disperses heat to maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control, preventing downtime from overheating on Playstation 5 and PCs…Powered by an in-house controller designed to harmonize the flash memory components and the interface for top speed – with a PCIe 4.0 interface that’s 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and 12x faster than Samsung SATA SSDs…Uses Samsung’s own nickel-coated high-end controller to deliver effective thermal control of the NAND chip; With the added heatsink, play confidently on PS5 gaming consoles & PC computers without performance drops from overheating.

