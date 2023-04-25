Upgrade your batlestation/PS5 with CORSAIR’s 7,100MB/s heatsink SSD at new lows from $82

Update: Joining the ongoing price drops on the 1TB and 2TB models below, Amazon is now offering the 4TB CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 SSD at a new all-time low of $404.99 shipped. Regularly $450 these days, it fetched well over $500 for almost all of last year and is now at the best we can find.

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB Gen4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $149.99 shipped. After launching at $370, this model fetched around $220 for almost all of last year before hitting the $200 mark at the top of the year and beginning to come down from there. It now carries a regular price of $185, is $7 under our previous mention, and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. As detailed in our hands-on feature, you’re looking at a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface that runs at up to 7,100MB/s. Compatible with your PC battlestation or Sony’s PlayStation 5, it features an integrated low-profile aluminum heatspreader, or heatsink, to “disperse heat and reduce throttling” alongside specs that “exceed all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.” Get a closer look at the experience in our review and head below for more details.

An obvious lower-cost solution comes by way of the 1TB variant. If you can make do with a lighter capacity, the 1TB model is now down to $82.99 shipped on Amazon. This one now carries a $100 regular price directly from CORSAIR and is also a couple bucks below our previous mention for a new Amazon all-time low. It delivers the same specs as the model detailed above.

If you happen to be looking for something on the portable side of things, the new all-time low pricing we are tracking at Amazon on Crucial’s X8 USB-C Gen2 1TB is certainly worth a look. Delivering an anodized aluminum unibody core with up to 1,050MB/s speeds and USB-C connectivity, it is a solid, budget-friendly solution you can land with a major deal right now. Take a look right here.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB Gen4 Internal SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.

High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.

Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

Gaming Made Faster: The MP600 PRO LPX exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.

