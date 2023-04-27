Samsung’s 2022 model 2.1-Ch. Soundbar System falls to second-best price of $165

For a limited time, Woot is offering the 2022 model Samsung HW-B550 2.1-Channel Soundbar System for $164.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $228, this 28% discount or solid $63 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked for this system, coming within $5 of the all-time low. For comparison, this same system goes for $178 at Amazon. Coming equipped with Dolby Audio decoding and DTS Virtual:X support, the HW-B550 soundbar will be a noticeable upgrade from your TV’s integrated speakers. The wireless subwoofer included here will add that punchy bass that enhances any movie-watching experience as well. There is an HDMI passthrough here as well with support for HDMI ARC so your console and TV can provide audio directly to the soundbar for it to process. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $89. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the JBL above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth for when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking to upgrade your TV experience too? We’re currently tracking the factory refurbished 2022 Sony Bravia XR A80K 65-inch 4K HDR OLED Smart Google TV marked down to $1,099. Alongside Google Assistant voice command support (Alexa too), Apple AirPlay 2, and BRAVIA XR “exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 to improve gaming picture quality,” it also packs Variable Refresh Rate tech, a 120Hz panel, and pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs.

Samsung HW-B550 2.1-Channel Soundbar System features:

Dolby Audio / DTS Virtual:X: Enjoy your favorites in surround sound with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X; Dolby technologies make subtle changes as you watch, adjusting volume and adding detail, while DTS Virtual: X expands your listening experience without extra speakers

BASS BOOST: Feel the rumble of distant thunder as your listening experience is taken to another level; Give your bass an instant boost with the push of a button

BLUETOOTH MULTI-CONNECTION: Connect two smart devices at the same time so you can conveniently switch and play songs from different devices

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!