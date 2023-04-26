Ninja’s latest Deluxe CREAMi ice cream and frozen drink maker just hit the 2023 low at $200

Amazon is now offering the Ninja NC501 CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker for $199.99 shipped. This one launched at $250 back in October to take “America’s #1 ice cream maker” up a notch and it is now seeing a solid $50 price drop for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low as well as delivering the first notable price drop of the year. For further reference, this is matching the best price we tracked at Amazon over the Black Friday holidays last year as well. While we did see the standard model down at $160 earlier this week, that deal has come and gone now. The Deluxe model delivers a deeper feature set with slushi, Italian ice, frozen drink, Creamiccino, and frozen yogurt settings joining the usual ice cream, gelato, and more options. Its dual-drive motors power through the mixing process and work alongside the same mix-in functions so you can design your own flavors with ease this spring and summer. Get a closer look in our launch overage and head below for more.

Update 4/26 @ 8:35 AM: Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart Snow Cone Maker on sale for $70.98 shipped. Down from $80, this $9 discount is actually only the second time we’ve seen it go on sale since back in July. Ready to make frozen treats for you, the family, and the neighbors, having this snow cone maker at home will make you the go-to house this summer when temperatures rise.

As of right now, the Deluxe model above is the lowest-price Ninja CREAMi on Amazon and well below the high-end Breville BCI600XL Smart Scoop at $400. You could however, opt for this somewhat comparable Cuisinart model at $80 or save even more more with the simple Amazon Basics Automatic Homemade Ice Cream Maker instead. Now selling for under $36 shipped, it’s not going to deliver all of the bells and whistles or Ninja presets, but it is just a fraction of the price.

If you’re anything like me, the coffee and espresso doesn’t stop when the summer sun comes so you might want to scope out these De’Longhi and KitchenAid brewers while you’re at it. Delivering hundreds of dollars in savings, there are a range of espresso machine on sale right now starting from $250 shipped with foaming wands, automatic options, and more. Get a closer look right here and head over to our home goods hub for more.

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe features:

Make brand new CREAMi scoopable and drinkable treats with the addition of the Slushi, Italian Ice, Frozen Drink, Creamiccino, and Frozen Yogurt functions. Make more treats for the whole family to enjoy. New larger CREAMi Deluxe Pints hold 50% more ice cream than the original Ninja CREAMi. With two flavors, one base, you can turn every frozen base into two finished flavors with different mix-ins, one on top & one on the bottom. You can also process the top half to enjoy now and save the rest for later. Create completely customizable treats. With the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe, you can have total control of your ingredients for low sugar, keto, dairy-free, and vegan options.

