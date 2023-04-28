Indoor AeroGarden Sprout hits one of its best prices ever at $40, plus more up to $130 off

AeroGarden – one of the most popular indoor garden makers out there – has now kicked off its Gifts for Mom sale with some solid price drops across a range of simple hydroponic products. Alongside a series of the larger models, Amazon is also getting in on the savings with even deeper deals on select options including the most compact of the bunch, the AeroGarden Sprout at $49.99 shipped. However, over at Woot today, you can land this model at $44.99 and Prime members can knock an additional $5 off the total to drop it to $39.99 shipped (an additional shipping fee will apply for non-members). Regularly $100 directly from AeroGarden and on Amazon, this is up to 60% off the going rate, undercutting the previous holiday pricing, and the lowest we can find. This is also $0.50 below the Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details and AeroGarden deals.

The AeroGarden Sprout delivers the most space-saving model in the lineup as well as being the most affordable. It allows you to grow up to three plants at a time on your countertop, ranging from flowers and various veggies to fresh herbs and more. Like the rest of the brand’s indoor gardens, you essentially choose your crop (or use the included seeds), follow the watering, light, and food notifications, and you’re good to go – no green thumb expertise required.

More AeroGarden Gifts for Mom deals:

Or just forget all of the real plants and score one of these amazing LEGO Orchid, Bonsai Tree, or Flower Bouquet sets instead while they are all on sale from $44.50 shipped.

AeroGarden Sprout features:

Experience better plant growth from your AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden with a sleek modern look, new silent pump, and simple soft-touch button to control lights and reset plant food reminders…up to 3 plants can be grown at a time, up to 10″ tall. Plants grow in water, not soil – an advanced indoor garden made simple…Our energy efficient full spectrum 10-watt LED grow lights tune to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests

