Save $190 on ASUS’ 2-in-1 Vivobook S 14 Flip Ryzen 5 Laptop at an all-time low of $500

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip Ryzen 5/8GB/512GB 2-in-1 Laptop for $499.99 shipped. Normally going for $690, this 28% discount or solid $190 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model, beating our previous mention by $40. The 6-core Ryzen 5 5600H processor equipped here will be powerful enough to run your office programs and even handle some light gaming on the side though it’s not the latest and greatest from AMD. You’ll also find 8GB of RAM to back up the CPU and the Vivobook comes running Windows 11, Microsoft’s flagship operating system. The 14-inch 1920×1200 touchscreen here is backed by an IPS panel for wide viewing angles, which is important given this laptop can be flipped into a tablet configuration. Looking at I/O, you’ll have access to a single USB-C 3.2 Gen2, two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, and an HDMI 2.0 output. Head below for more.

While the I/O above is fairly common for thin laptops, it is somewhat limited. You can expand upon it by using some savings on the Anker USB-C 8-in-1 Hub for $75. Over the single USB-C connection, you will gain access to an additional HDMI output, two USB-A 3.2 10Gb/s ports, both micro and SD card reader slots, Ethernet, a single USB-C 3.2 10Gb/s port, and a USB-C PD input to deliver up to 100W to your laptop so it will stay charged.

If you’d rather go over to Apple silicon, you can currently grab Apple’s now previous-generation 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB marked down to $679 which matches the best price of the year. All powered by the M1 chip, Apple’s now previous-generation iPad Pro is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity much like its newer M2 counterpart. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package that’s well below the newer M2 model.

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip Ryzen 5/8GB/512GB 2-in-1 Laptop features:

Get ready for great adventures with the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip, the super-versatile 2-in-1 laptop with a durable 360° hinge that gives you the freedom to work or play. Enjoy the smooth performance of the AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series processor and fast SSD storage, and give your eyes a treat with this laptop’s amazing 14-inch NanoEdge touchscreen display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass NBT™ for enhanced scratch resistance in everyday use. It’s the perfect laptop for smashing those daily tasks or chilling out in style, and with plenty of ports including a convenient USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® port, it’s easy to connect to anything, anywhere. With the on-trend Quiet Blue finishes, make ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip part of your world today.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!