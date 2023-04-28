A $220 discount makes Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro 256GB even more compelling at $679

Heading into the weekend, trusted Apple retailer Expercom is now offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s now previous-generation M1 iPad Pro. The popular device has been largely sold out this year since some all-time low clearance offers last holiday season. But today the Wi-Fi 256GB configuration of the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro is now resting at $679 shipped. Down from the original $899 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $220 in savings in order to match the best price of the year. This is the second-best discount to date, coming within $29 of the all-time low from back over Black Friday last fall. You’d currently pay $899 for the new M2 model, for comparison.

All powered by the M1 chip, Apple’s now previous-generation iPad Pro is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity much like its newer M2 counterpart. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package that’s well below the newer M2 model. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more details.

A notable addition to your new setup, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the iPadOS experience. And you’re certainly saving enough cash with the lead deal to add this on and still walk away with a total cost that is far below retail.

As far as all of the day’s other best price cuts from our favorite Cupertino company, our Apple guide is packed with a fresh batch of markdowns for the work week. On tap so far now that the weekend is on the horizon, we have the best price yet on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad at $399. That’s a more affordable solution for those who want to get in on the iPadOS action but don’t need the more pro-leaning feature set.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

