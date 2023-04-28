Cuisinart’s metal stand mixer gives KitchenAid a run for its money at $90 off, now $160 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart SM-50CRM Precision 5.5-Quart 12-Speed Master Stand Mixer for $159.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $250 directly from Cuisinart where it is currently marked down to $200 as part of its spring sale, you’re looking at $90 off the going rate. While we do see this one down in the $200 to $215 range at Amazon from time-to-time, it does reach the full $250 there quite a bit as well and is now at the lowest we have tracked. For further comparison, you would pay closer to $400 or more for a comparable (and quite popular) KitchenAid stand mixer. Joining the 5.5-quart capacity and 500-watt motor, features include a die-cast metal construction, 12 speed options, stainless steel bowl, tilt-back head, and a host of attachments: chef’s whisk, dough hook, flat mixing paddle, and splash guard with pour spout. More details below.

If you, however, are just looking for a basic mixing solution for the odd baking or cooking project here and there, something like this Dash Stand Mixer might do the trick. It’s not going to be nearly as well-built, robust, powerful, or high-end by any means, but at just $41 shipped it might be worth a look for casual home chefs.

While are whipping up some ingredients on sale here, this morning’s Gold Box price drop on Ninja’s Mega blender and food processor should be on the table. It’s not a stand mixer per say, but it can blend smoothies, protein shakes, and sauces, as well as double as food processor that can indeed mix up to 2 pounds of dough “in 30 seconds.” Now marked down from $200 to $120 for today only, you can dive in here before the sale ends tonight. Then swing by our home goods hub for the rest of this week’s best discounts in the product category.

Cuisinart SM-50CRM 12-Speed Master Stand Mixer features:

Delivering power, precision and performance, our stand mixer features a 5.5-quart capacity with a 500-watt motor, die-cast metal construction, and 12-speeds that allow for nuance and excellence in performing a variety of preparation tasks…Polished stainless steel bowl, tilt-back head and one power outlet for optional attachments…Chef’s whisk, dough hook, flat mixing paddle, and splash guard with pour spout – also included is an instruction manual and recipe book.

