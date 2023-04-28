Use Ninja’s Mega blender and food processor to mix iced cocktails, dough, more at $120 ($80 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Ninja BL770A Mega Kitchen System for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid $80 price drop and both the lowest we can find as well as great time to score a versatile blending system that can do much more than just whip up some smoothies and iced cocktails this summer. Today’s deal is the lowest price of the year and matching the best we have tracked all-time outside of limited deals at $100 over the holidays in 2022. While this 1,500-watt model can certainly handle all of the usual countertop blending tasks, it also doubles as a food processor. Shipping with both a 72-ounce Total Crushing Pitcher for frozen drinks, protein shakes, and smoothies, it also comes with a 8-cup food processor bowl that can mix up to 2 pounds of dough “in 30 seconds.” On top of that, it also includes a 16-ounce Nutri Ninja Cup with a to-go lid so you can take your concoctions from the motor base right out of the door hassle-free. Head below for more serials.

If you find yourself in the more casual user category when it comes to kitchen gadgets, something like the Ninja QB1004 Blender and Food Processor might be more your speed. It’s not going to be as robust or as powerful as the Ninja BL770A above with a 450-watt motor, but it will also come in at half the price of today’s lead deal. It features a 48-ounce pitcher, 16-ounce chopper bowl, and 40-ounce processor bowl at $60 shipped on Amazon right now.

If you’re not interested in the food processor side of things on today’s lead deal, the ongoing price drop we are tracking on the Vitamix ONE is worth a look. Coming from one of the best blender brands out there, the ONE delivers entry-level pricing that just dropped $120 to deliver a new Amazon all-time low at $130 shipped. Get a closer look at this deal while the price is still well below the regular $250 price tag right here and swing by our home goods hub for more.

Ninja BL770A Mega Kitchen System features:

1500-watt motor base to power through ingredients whether your blending or food processing…72 oz. Total Crushing Pitcher pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks and smoothies. 64 oz. max liquid capacity…8-Cup Food Processor Bowl provides perfect, even chopping and makes up to 2 lbs. of dough in 30 seconds…16 oz. Nutri Ninja Cup with To-Go Lid is perfect for creating personalized juices and smoothies to take on the go…Use the Dough Blade to mix up doughs and the Chopping Blade to process ingredients for recipes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!