Finally game at 8K with ABS’ i9-13900K/RTX 4090 desktop at $400 off, now $3,600

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Vortex-X Aqua i9/32GB/2TB/RTX 4090 Gaming Desktop for $3,599.99 shipped. Down from a $4,000 normal going rate at Newegg, you’ll find that similar desktops go for around $3,800 to $4,000 at Amazon and today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve tracked for a similar system. Packing the latest both Intel and NVIDIA have to offer, this desktop delivers the i9-13900K processor with 8 P-cores, 16 E-cores, and 32 threads that features a max clock speed of 5.7GHz. There’s also the RTX 4090 24GB graphics card in tow, which is the most powerful consumer GPU on the market, capable of easily handling 4K144 or even 8K60 gaming. The MSI Z790 Edge motherboard sports 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM, a 2TB NVMe SSD, and both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. You’ll also find a 1,200W Thermaltake ATX 3.0 PSU pre-installed and a 360mm liquid cooler from EKWB for keeping the CPU nice and cool. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings into picking up this 4TB NVMe SSD to add extra storage to your new system. It’s PCIe 4.0 just like the main drive pre-installed in the system, and delivers transfer rates of up to 5GB/s. For just $225, it’s hard to deny the value this 4TB drive packs in both speed and capacity.

You could almost use your savings to instead pick up this Ryzen 5-powered laptop to handle your on-the-go tasks when not sitting at your new desktop. Down to $500 from its normal $690 rate, it features a 2-in-1 design and delivers 512GB of SSD storage. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to upgrade your battlestation this spring.

ABS Gaming Desktop features:

CPU: Intel Core i9 13900K 3.0GHz (5.7GHz Turbo Boost Max) 8 P-Core, 16 E-Core, 32-Thread

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 24GB (Brand May Vary)

Motherboard: MSI Z790 Edge

RAM: Kingston Fury RGB 32GB DDR5 5600 MHz (2x16GB)

SSD: 2TB NVMe SSD

